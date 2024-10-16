2024 October 16 13:58

WinGD introduces LPG ‘pre-fit’ option for operators aiming for ammonia trade

Swiss marine power company WinGD has introduced an option for its X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines to be delivered capable of running on liquified petroleum gas (LPG). The ‘pre-fit’ solution will be of particular interest to vessels under construction for the anticipated global trade in ammonia, which will also be capable of transporting LPG, according to the company's release.

Named X-DF-P for the propane that is LPG’s primary component, the solution will be released to enable first engine deliveries in 2027, when operators are likely to be considering in detail their anticipated balance between the LPG and ammonia trades. The engine, designed and optimised for ammonia fuel, will offer reliable and efficient running on LPG, with a minor modification preparing it to run on ammonia at a later date.

The ammonia trade worldwide is expected to grow significantly thanks to the chemical’s properties as an efficient energy carrier, which make it a viable medium in which to transport hydrogen from distant renewable energy production sites to areas of demand across the globe. The X-DF-P package will also enable operators using ammonia fuel to decide to use LPG in the future.

WinGD’s X-DF-A engine has already received multiple orders from operators planning to participate in the trade through the construction of multi-gas carriers, very large gas carriers or dedicated very large ammonia carriers. Its injection system can be adjusted for LPG with only minor modifications, while the material requirements of the two fuels mean that similar components can be used for each.

Engine sizes under development are those typically used by trade-relevant vessels, including 52- and 62-bore.



