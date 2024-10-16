2024 October 16 13:20

Anthony Veder announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula

Anthony Veder announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula, delivered by Econowind. With this installation, Anthony Veder is the first worldwide to install sails onboard a gas carrier. Later this year sister ship Coral Pearl will be equipped with two similar sails. By retrofitting existing gas carriers the company unlocks the potential of wind propulsion as a sustainable solution for the maritime industry.

By retrofitting 2 Ethylene carrier in its fleet with Econowind VentoFoils, Anthony Veder will be using wind energy to significantly reduce fuel consumption of vessels. The system is designed to work alongside existing engines, providing a boost in propulsion through the power of wind. Based on IMO wind conditions, we anticipate fuel savings of around 5%, with the potential of more than 10% in optimal wind conditions. By using less fuel, the company not only cuts down on the energy bill, but more important on greenhouse gas emissions.