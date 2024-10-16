2024 October 16 12:20

Panama bunker fuel sales volume increase by 11.2% on year in September 2024

Bunker fuel sales at Panama increased by about 11.2% in September 2024, according to the latest data from La Autoridad Maritima de Panama, also known as the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA).

Total bunker sales at Panama was 427,644 metric tonnes (mt) in September 2024, compared to sales of 384,515 mt during the similar period in 2023.

In September 2024, the Pacific side of Panama posted bunker sales of 354,209 mt; 218,170 mt of VLSFO, 105,276 mt of RMG 380, 2,010 of marine gas oil (MGO), and 28,753 mt of low sulphur marine gas oil (LSMGO) were delivered.

The similar region saw total marine sales of 319,356 mt a year before on September; with VLSFO sales at 198,189 mt, RMG 380 sales at 89,945 mt, MGO sales at 4,562 mt, and 26,660 mt of LSMGO being sold.

Panama’s Atlantic side, meanwhile, recorded total bunker fuel sales of 73,435 during September 2024; the figure comprised 48,945 mt of VLSFO, 12,222 mt of RMG 380, 3,020 mt of MGO, and 9,248 mt of LSMGO.

It saw total sales of 65,159 mt in September a year before; with VLSFO sales of 50,928 mt, RMG 380 sales of 5,626, 3,648 mt of MGO, and LSMGO sales of 4,957 mt.