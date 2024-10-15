2024 October 15 17:20

Cargo ship collides with crane at port of Keelung

The 12,135 dwt heavy cargo carrier Yuzhou Qihang, measuring in 142.8 m long and 32.25 m wide, struck an existing crane on shore while docking to the West Pier 20 to unload new cranes, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The vessel was transporting three new cranes and sailing at a speed of 1.9 knots, and no overspeed warnings were given when hitting the old crane. A few containers and the port crane were badly damage.

No casualties and injuries were reported and the details of the accident was still under investigation.

Vessels scheduled to dock at the piers 20 and 21 will be arranged to the pier 19 or other available piers to maintain normal operations.