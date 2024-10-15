2024 October 15 17:06

DP World Nhava Sheva welcomes India-Red Sea Service with an inaugural call of MV FOLK Jeddah

DP World, a leading global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions welcomed the maiden call of the vessel MV Folk Jeddah at its Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), an official statement said, according to ANI.

This maiden voyage marked the commencement of the India Red Sea Service (IRS). This new service will strengthen connectivity between key ports in India and contribute to enhanced trade flows across the Middle East, the statement added.

The IRS service's port rotation includes: Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, and Salalah, providing vital links to India's two of the largest major ports to along its route. By reducing transit time and improving access to major ports, the new route will further support strong trade link for bilateral trade between the Middle East and India, promoting efficient movement of goods.

DP World's Nhava Sheva terminals initiative of open access sourcing of green power, with a cumulative capacity of 11 MW, is expected to replace approximately 75% of conventional energy needs at NSICT and 80% at NSIGT. This will lead to a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions.



