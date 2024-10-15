2024 October 15 18:00

Marlink Group acquires Port-IT

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions has acquired 100% of Port-IT, a leader in cyber security solutions tailored for the maritime industry, according to the company's release.

The acquisition of Port-IT follows and complements effectively the cyber security professional and managed services capabilities of Diverto that also recently joined the Marlink Group.

Strategically located in Rhoon, the Netherlands, Port-IT has easy access to the major ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp. The company offers 24/7 support to its customer base of 7,000 vessels from its Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Rhoon and Bangkok.

Marlink Group, now including Port-IT and Diverto, will hereby deepen its partnership with the maritime industry that is focussing more strongly on cyber security as threats continue to grow and governance moves from voluntary and industry systems towards mandatory global and regional rules.

Marlink Group will create a dedicated cyber security unit, by combining the capabilities of Port-IT, Diverto and its own cyber security activities, that will comprise 130 experts with highly recognized cyber security certifications and long-standing experience in maritime, energy, humanitarian and critical infrastructure sectors, and four Security Operations Centres (SOCs) located in Europe, Asia and Americas.

Marlink is a managed service provider and global leader in remote ICT solutions with annual revenues surpassing $800 million and 1,500 employees operating in more than 30 countries.



Port-IT is a leading partner in cybersecurity solutions tailored for the maritime industry.