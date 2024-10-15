2024 October 15 16:54

Port of Oakland container volume up 7% in September 2024

The Port of Oakland’s loaded container volume recorded a 7% increase in September 2024, compared to the same time last year. For the second month, loaded imports experienced double digit growth. Port operators recorded 10.4% growth, handling 82,180 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in September 2024, compared to 74,428 TEUs in September 2023. Loaded exports rose 2.9% year over year. Port operators processed 61,466 TEUs in September 2024, versus 59,757 TEUs in September 2023.



The Port of Oakland is the preferred export gateway for much of California’s agricultural products, due in part to its proximity to the Central Valley farming region. The Port ranks number one by TEU volume in refrigerated export trade among United States ports.

Empty imports rose 13.2%, with 12,692 TEUs passing through Port facilities in September 2024, compared to 11,208 TEUs in September 2023.

Empty exports increased 33.7%, with 35,337 TEUs transiting Port facilities in September 2024, compared to 26,429 TEUs in September 2023.