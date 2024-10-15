2024 October 15 15:13

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 339.6 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said Tuesday it has secured a 339.6 billion-won (US$250 million) order to build two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) from an Oceanian shipper, according to Yonhap.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three shipbuilding units, will construct the VLACs at its shipyard in Ulsan on the southeastern coast, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by September 2027, it added.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 169 vessels worth $18.8 billion, exceeding its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo Co. and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.