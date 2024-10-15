2024 October 15 14:43

Ocean Power Technologies appoints authorized service partner in Kuwait for PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, has signed an agreement with 3B General Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L. (3B) to explore projects in the offshore energy and maritime industry in Kuwait, including deployment of WAM-V autonomous and unmanned surface vehicles and Next Generation PowerBuoys equipped with AI capable Merrows, according to the company's release.



OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. OPT also provides WAM-V autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services.