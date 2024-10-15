  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

    Ocean Power Technologies appoints authorized service partner in Kuwait for PowerBuoys and WAM-Vs

    Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, has signed an agreement with 3B General Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L. (3B) to explore projects in the offshore energy and maritime industry in Kuwait, including deployment of WAM-V autonomous and unmanned surface vehicles and Next Generation PowerBuoys equipped with AI capable Merrows, according to the company's release.

    OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. OPT also provides WAM-V autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services.

2024 October 15

18:00 Marlink Group acquires Port-IT
17:20 Cargo ship collides with crane at port of Keelung
17:06 DP World Nhava Sheva welcomes India-Red Sea Service with an inaugural call of MV FOLK Jeddah
16:54 Port of Oakland container volume up 7% in September 2024
16:14 A Lloyd's Register report reveals rapid technological advances in the handling, storage and use of alternative fuels on board ships
15:44 French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage' - CMA CGM’s CFO
15:13 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 339.6 bln-won order for 2 ammonia carriers
14:23 UAE's ADNOC Gas cancels Das Island expansion project
13:41 VNG AG signs letter of intent to import green hydrogen from Algeria
13:15 PIL names its first two 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels
12:40 X-Press Feeders orders six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted boxships in China
12:11 Ocean Network Express releases 2024 Sustainability Report
11:32 Peninsula starts physical supply operations in Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali
11:12 Stena Line and Associated British Ports to progress new £200M ferry terminal in Immingham
10:50 Romanian-German-Estonian team delivers specification for Port Community System to Port of Constanta
10:08 OSV Coastal Liberty operates on green hydrogen in the German Wadden Sea

2024 October 14

18:00 No alternative fuels clear winner in global shipping industry - Wartsila
17:10 New partnership to support biofouling management in Asia
16:30 Maersk launches Korosho Express ocean service to support Tanzania’s cashew trade
16:11 DP World to invest £1bn in expansion of London Gateway
15:46 Damen launches Windcat’s first CSOV
15:09 LNG shipbuilding industry heading to huge oversupply - Climate Analytics
14:45 Vietnam Gas signs MoU with EVN to research the supply of LNG
14:25 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier for Adnoc
12:20 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II to equip its terminal with shore power from 2028
11:20 Santos announces financing of Darwin LNG life extension works
10:51 Burckhardt Compression wins first order for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines
10:30 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics finalize creation of joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
09:49 ASCO acquires another Handysize bulk carrier

2024 October 13

16:05 USCG reopens key ports following Hurricane Milton
15:31 KR awards AiP for MARCON's eco-friendly hybrid CTV for offshore wind farms
14:15 DNV launches JIP on ground investigations for offshore wind turbines
12:18 Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban
10:03 Diversions around COGH caused global TEU-mile demand to increase by 17.2% – Xeneta

2024 October 12

15:23 SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations
13:17 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to Eastern Car Liner's car carrier “Positive Challenger”
11:07 US East Coast port strike: 10-17% capacity decline to come – Sea Intelligence
09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year

2024 October 11

18:00 KPI OceanConnect targets more ports for marine biofuel sales
17:20 Shelf Drilling announces new contracts in West Africa
16:55 K Shipbuilding’s first 50,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel MR tanker delivered to LR Class
16:25 Maritime crime and piracy incidents lowest since 1994 - IMB
15:42 Sumitomo Corporation, “K” LINE and Hilcorp agreed to conduct a feasibility study of CCS in Alaska
15:20 ConocoPhillips Australia contracts Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels for the upcoming Otway Exploration Drilling Program in 2025
14:53 Konecranes delivers its largest single order for an Automated Horizontal Transport System to HHLA
14:23 World’s first autonomous, battery-electric ferries propelled by SCHOTTEL
13:42 TotalEnergies signs charter contract with Ibaizabal for new LNG bunker vessel
13:25 Minerva Bunkering acquires Bomin Group, expanding U.S. operations
12:55 Overtime strike begins at the Port of Montreal
12:13 Chinese shipyards new orders up 51.9 percent to 87.11 million deadweight tons in January - September 2024
11:30 OGCI, GCMD, Stena Bulk publish report demonstrating technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage technology
11:05 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to EASTERN CAR LINER’s car carrier “POSITIVE CHALLENGER”
10:48 CB&I awarded contract by Saipem Clough JV for ammonia, other process tanks for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers in Western Australia
10:24 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops eco-friendly ammonia duel-fuel engine
09:51 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 October 10

18:00 United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation
17:32 IUMI issues best practice recommendations on the use of “flexitanks”
17:02 Russia eyes Indian yards to build four non-nuclear icebreaker ships - ETInfra
16:55 Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:22 LR and Metcore launch service to certify the accuracy and reliability of the quantity of fuel received via Mass Flow Meters
15:45 Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge
14:23 NAVISON maps underwater noise levels in all European seas for the first time
13:41 Shell orders 10 MR2 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard
13:25 Isle of Man Ship Registry expands fleet with four new energy efficient Berge Bulk vessels
12:43 Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk
12:15 Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia
11:31 ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services
11:15 Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year
10:42 Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman