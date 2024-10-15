2024 October 15 13:15

PIL names its first two 14,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has named its first two 14,000 TEU container vessels in a ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, according to the company's release. They are the largest vessels in PIL’s fleet as well as the first to fully run on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).



Being the first vessels in the fleet to run on cleaner fuels, the names “Eagle” and “Emerald” convey PIL’s aim to be a sustainable shipping line which co-exists harmoniously with nature and the environment.



Upon their deliveries, Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald will be plying the route from the Far East to Latin America on PIL’s West Coast Central and South America Service 2 route.



The use of digitalisation on the vessels such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) will increase the automation of tasks as well as enable better monitoring and planning of the vessels’ operations and routes through PIL’s Centre for Maritime Efficiency. With a large number of specialised reefer electrical outlets onboard, the vessels have the flexibility to take on more refrigerated containers.

The 14,000 TEU vessel has an overall length of 335 metres and a width of 51 metres. It is equipped with GTT’s Mark III LNG containment system and features a high container intake as well as various energy saving technologies such as superior hull coatings, an optimised hull form and variable frequency drive motors.



As part of PIL’s brand refresh launched in 2024, PIL’s new vessels, starting with Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald, will sport an energetic red hull to better signify the company’s passionate approach in providing people-centric solutions. PIL will progressively change the hull colour of all its vessels from black to red.



PIL’s 11 other LNG dual fuel container ships on order include two 14,000 TEU vessels, four 8,000 TEU vessels and five 13,000 TEU ships. They will be progressively delivered in the next few years.