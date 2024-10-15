2024 October 15 12:40

X-Press Feeders orders six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted boxships in China

Singapore-based independent common carrier X-Press Feeders has ordered six methanol-ready, scrubber-fitted containerships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), according to Offshore Energy.

The liner operator confirmed to Offshore Energy that it signed a deal with the Chinese yard for six 11,000 TEU vessels, with deliveries scheduled between Q3 2027 and Q4 2028.

The company returned to SWS for a series of eco-friendly container vessels to add to its growing fleet. The move is part of its fleet renewal strategy to deploy the right tonnage to the core trades, X-Press Feeders noted. The firm added that “the deployment details will be made known nearer delivery dates.”

The latest order for six new boxships comes on the back of the shipbuilding contract for four 11,000 TEU methanol-fueled containerships signed in May this year.



These vessels will be able to carry 11,000 TEU containers and will come equipped with scrubbers, and windshields, as well as multiple energy-saving and drag-reduction solutions to optimize speed, save fuel, and reduce carbon emissions.

In related news, X-Press Feeders started Europe’s first scheduled feeder network serviced by green methanol-powered vessels. The route, encompassing Rotterdam and Antwerp Bruges to Finland and the Baltics, is said to enable companies in Europe to have a regularly scheduled network that can ship goods in a way that has less impact on the environment.

The adoption of green methanol as sustainable fuel offers significant potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65% compared to conventional fuels, the shipowner said. This initiative marks a significant step towards the broader adoption of green alternative fuels, underscoring the vital role of feeder services in advancing environmental goals within retail logistics and the global maritime industry.