2024 October 15 12:11

Ocean Network Express releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2024. The report provides a summary of ONE’s sustainability commitments and initiatives from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2024, reaffirming the company’s dedication to four key pillars: Environment, Social, Governance, and Operational Excellence.

This year’s report marks a significant step as ONE transitions to align its sustainability reporting with its financial year (FY), further integrating sustainability and business operations in its strategic planning.

Key highlights of the report include:

Environment

ONE has made significant strides in advancing its green strategy, achieving a 62% reduction in Scope 1 emissions intensity in FY2023 from a 2008 baseline, and receiving Approval in Principle (AiP) for an Ammonia Dual-fuelled vessel along with an investment in twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuelled vessels.

Social

ONE is committed to fostering employee development and engagement through ONE Academy, offering mentorship and a wide range of learning and career growth opportunities for employees.

Governance

ONE remains committed to ethical business conduct and compliance by implementing mandatory compliance e-learning and assessment, establishing sustainable supply chain management practices and adopting a holistic approach to cybersecurity and data protection.

Operational Excellence

ONE continuously strives to improve service quality and optimise operational efficiency. Through digitalisation and by closely collaborating with our partners, we seek to provide the best for our stakeholders while ensuring safe operations.



Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.

The company was established by integrating the container shipping businesses of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).