2024 October 15 11:32

Peninsula starts physical supply operations in Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali

Peninsula has announced the expansion of its physical supply operations into Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali (ADJA) as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

The company has secured bunker licences for both ports, where the business will increase its official footprint in the UAE, by offering a full range of products from dedicated logistics.

John A. Bassadone, CEO at Peninsula, said: “expansion into Abu Dhabi and Jebel-Ali is a progressive step for Peninsula as we continue to grow our Middle East footprint.

“The UAE is home to some of the world’s most strategically located and advanced ports. Jebel-Ali Port is a top-ten global container port, while Abu Dhabi is a key maritime trade and logistics hub.

“The move further extends our unrivalled physical supply network across the Mediterranean and Suez and reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs at a global level.”

Peninsula is already active in the region, with its Fujairah hub and additional supply options in Dubai anchorage, Dubai Harbour, Sharjah Port and Khor Fakkan.

The ADJA operations will be commercially managed from Peninsula’s regional base in Dubai, with operational support provided by its team in Fujairah.



