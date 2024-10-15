2024 October 15 11:12

Stena Line and Associated British Ports to progress new £200M ferry terminal in Immingham

Swedish Ferry company, Stena Line, and the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP), have announced their intention to proceed with a £200+ million joint investment in a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham following the granting of the Development Consent Order (DCO) planning application by the UK Government, according to the company's release.

In a major step forward for the project, this approval means that construction can officially begin on the new RoRo ferry terminal. Following the approval, the project was featured this week at the UK Government’s showcase International Investment Summit.

In 2022, Stena Line and ABP signed an agreement which will see the ferry company operate the new terminal for the next 50 years. This long-term commitment will provide a boost to the North-East of England, where the unaccompanied freight market has been steadily growing.

Stena Line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world with 20 routes, and 40 vessels operating in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. Located in Lincolnshire, Immingham is becoming a strategic hub for the company, which currently runs two daily services from the Humber region to The Netherlands. Stena, the group which owns Stena Line, also recently became the sole owner of transport and logistics business, NTEX, which has its UK headquarters in the port.

With customer demand continuing to grow for the company in the region, Stena Line requires additional capacity to expand its operations at Immingham. The new RoRo terminal is a long-term solution in a new location which provides access to the main Humber Estuary, allowing for quicker sailing times and the option to use larger vessels to cater for increased freight demand from exporters and importers from across the region and the rest of the UK.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and Mediterranean operating 33,300 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,300 employees and an annual turnover of 19 billion SEK.