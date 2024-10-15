2024 October 15 10:50

Romanian-German-Estonian team delivers specification for Port Community System to Port of Constanta

Romanian IT company Critical Technologies SRL (consortium leader), German port consultancy HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), and two Estonian maritime and shipping partners, EN Shipping OÜ and Saaresalu OÜ, have delivered a tailor-made specification for a Port Community System for the Port of Constanta, which is intended to be implemented, according to HHLA's release.

The Port of Constanta aims to streamline communication within its community by establishing a state-of-the-art Port Community System (PCS).

The port launched a public tender, which was won by the consortium. HPC has led the overall project management while the other project tasks were distributed between the business partners. The scope of the tasks included port process analysis, data management analysis, governance model, business model, and risk analysis. As a result, the port will receive a clear specification and recommendation for the implementation of the PCS. This system will enhance efficiency, coordination, and communication across the port, solidifying the Port of Constanta's position as a key hub in the Black Sea.