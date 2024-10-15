2024 October 15 10:08

OSV Coastal Liberty operates on green hydrogen in the German Wadden Sea

Offshore Supply Vessel Coastal Liberty has set sail on the waters of the Wadden Sea, according to eCap Marine's release. With the clear aim of minimising the environmental impact of its activities and driving forward the energy transition, the shipping company has decided to switch to green hydrogen as its main source of energy.

End of February 2024 the refitted OSV received class certification by DNV for its newly installed hydrogen system on board. eCap Marine, contracted by Offshore Service Gesellschaft mbH, engineered the system enabling the vessel to operate without producing any emissions using hydrogen and batteries.

A safe hydrogen-electric power system Over two years, eCap Marine developed a containerized system featuring two Ballard FCwave (2x200kW) fuel cells, a maritime battery system from Lehmann Marine, a fire extinguishing system, tank units, a custom power management system, and all necessary cooling and safety equipment.

Lars Ravens, Managing Director of eCap Marine, states that this kind of system is a unique installation on board a seagoing ship and scalable up to megawatt-sized designs for larger commercial ships and longer voyages as well as smaller inland vessels.

The green hydrogen for the installed fuel cells will be produced locally and sustainably, using offshore wind power on a electrolyser hydrogen plant a few kilometers from the vessel’s berth that was installed simultaneously to the fuel cell project. The electrolyser is designed to expand in case of a higher demands. eCap Marine designed the three swappable high pressure tank systems with the focus on safety, and in alignment with the rules and regulations resulting to the transport of the units between the vessel and the electrolyser by truck.

eCap’s Head of Projects Frederike Engels confirms that switching, disconnecting and reconnecting the hydrogen tanks is very easy and safe, taking just a few minutes due to the toolless design and standard connections for crane and truck. For the vessel’s crew the new system means reduced vibrations on board and a more direct propulsion allowing immediate response to the propeller shafts.

Jochen Kaufholt, CEO of Offshore Service Gesellschaft, describes the Coastal Liberty a first of its kind and a flagship for the maritime energy transition in Europe.

eCap Marine, based in Hamburg, Germany, provides innovative solutions for emission-free shipping by covering propulsion or specific loads on board. With in-house experts in naval architecture, electrical engineering, and hydrogen-based fuels, the company offers comprehensive services ranging from feasibility studies and subsidy support to technical design and handling of hydrogen and its derivates, ensuring all necessary approvals from relevant authorities.\ eCap Marine specializes in both mobile and containerized power generation solutions as well as fixed installations under deck, utilizing e.g. hydrogen and batteries. Their initial projects focused on mobile power generation for cold ironing, allowing vessels to turn off diesel generators while docked at ports, showcasing their reliability in sustainable maritime solutions.