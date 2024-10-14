2024 October 14 16:30

Maersk launches Korosho Express ocean service to support Tanzania’s cashew trade

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) today announced the launch of its new seasonal ocean service, the Korosho Express, specifically designed to support the Tanzania cashew trade. The service will commence operations in late October 2024 and run through February 2025, aligning with the peak cashew season, according to the company's release.

The Korosho Express will provide bi-weekly sailings from the port of Mtwara, Tanzania, to key markets in China, Vietnam, and India. This strategic service enhancement demonstrates Maersk's commitment to supporting the growing cashew export industry in Tanzania.

The Korosho Express service features dedicated capacity, equipment, improved connectivity and streamlined shipping to support growing export volumes while maintaining reliable transit times and schedule integrity.



