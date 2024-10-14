2024 October 14 14:25

Jiangnan Shipyard launches the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier for Adnoc

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard has launched the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier it is building for a unit of UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (Adnoc), according to LNG Prime.

The launching ceremony for the LNG carrier Al Rahba took place on October 8.

In addition to the LNG carrier, Jiangnan also launched the third of four 14,000-teu LNG-powered containerships it is building for Singapore’s Pacific International Lines.

The LNG carrier is the second in a series of six vessels Adnoc L&S ordered during 2022 from Jiangnan, and they will all be delivered by the end of 2026.

The entire order is worth more than $1.2 billion.

The shipbuilder aims to deliver the first LNG carrier in this series, Al Shelila, in December this year.

These “LNG Jumbo” dual-fuel carriers feature GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane system and a partial reliquefaction system.

Adnoc is investing heavily in its LNG business and made the final investment decision in June to build its LNG export terminal in Al Ruwais.

The LNG project will consist of two 4.8 mtpa trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mtpa, more than doubling Adnoc’s existing UAE LNG production capacity to around 15 mtpa, as the company builds its international LNG portfolio.

Adnoc currently owns a 70 percent stake in Adnoc LNG, that produces about 6 mtpa of LNG from its facilities on Das Island.

Adnoc L&S’s existing fleet of Moss-type, steam turbine LNG carriers serves its terminal on Das Island.

In May, the company also selected two South Korean shipbuilders to build six LNG carriers following a tender. These LNG carriers are expected to serve Adnoc’s second LNG terminal in Al Ruwais.