2024 October 14 12:20

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II to equip its terminal with shore power from 2028

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II (APMT MVII) will equip its terminal with shore power from 2028, according to the company's release. This is a significant step in making the port of Rotterdam sustainable. For this purpose, the company has signed an agreement with Rotterdam Shore Power comprising a partnership between the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco. This means that from 2028, sea-going vessels will be supplied with clean energy while staying in the port.

Connecting the vessels to the power grid at APMT MVII, will reduce CO2 emissions by almost 7,000 tonnes each year. It will also reduce nitrogen and particulate emissions. Vessels will use a total of about 13,000 MWh at the terminal annually.

APMT MVII is already a CO2 emission-free terminal, with buildings and areas that are energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Most of the equipment used there contributes to its sustainable character, including fully electric Lift Automated Guided Vehicles (L-AGVs). These vehicles, which transport containers, run on green energy generated by wind power and ensure minimum noise pollution.