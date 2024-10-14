  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 14 11:20

    Santos announces financing of Darwin LNG life extension works

    Santos announces the Darwin LNG joint venture (operated by Santos and in which Santos holds a 43.43 per cent interest) has achieved financial close of new syndicated bank loan facilities totalling US$800 million.

    The facilities comprise a US$350 million 7-year, partially amortising loan maturing in 2031 and a US$450 million, 12-year partially amortising loan maturing in 2036. The facilities are senior-secured by Darwin LNG Pty Ltd. The shareholders in Darwin LNG Pty Ltd, including Santos, have granted security over their shares in that company.

    The facilities received strong support from existing and new syndicated banking relationships and the proceeds will be used to fund the DLNG life extension works.

    Santos Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said this is an excellent result for Darwin LNG, showing strong support from our bank lenders, and demonstrating their recognition of LNG as a critical part of the energy transition and willingness to support the LNG industry.

    Darwin LNG has successfully processed LNG for sale into overseas markets since it was commissioned in 2006. Following cessation of LNG production from the Bayu-Undan field in late 2023, DLNG is undertaking ‘Life Extension’ works to extend the design life of the plant and to provide gas processing and marine loading services under long-term contract to the Barossa Joint Venture, which will supply feed gas from an offshore gas and light condensate project situated ~300km north of Darwin.

Другие новости по темам: LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 14

18:00 No alternative fuels clear winner in global shipping industry - Wartsila
17:10 New partnership to support biofouling management in Asia
16:30 Maersk launches Korosho Express ocean service to support Tanzania’s cashew trade
16:11 DP World to invest £1bn in expansion of London Gateway
15:46 Damen launches Windcat’s first CSOV
15:09 LNG shipbuilding industry heading to huge oversupply - Climate Analytics
14:45 Vietnam Gas signs MoU with EVN to research the supply of LNG
14:25 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the second 175,000-cbm LNG carrier for Adnoc
12:20 APM Terminals Maasvlakte II to equip its terminal with shore power from 2028
11:20 Santos announces financing of Darwin LNG life extension works
10:51 Burckhardt Compression wins first order for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines
10:30 CEVA Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics finalize creation of joint venture in Saudi Arabia 
09:49 ASCO acquires another Handysize bulk carrier

2024 October 13

16:05 USCG reopens key ports following Hurricane Milton
15:31 KR awards AiP for MARCON's eco-friendly hybrid CTV for offshore wind farms
14:15 DNV launches JIP on ground investigations for offshore wind turbines
12:18 Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban
10:03 Diversions around COGH caused global TEU-mile demand to increase by 17.2% – Xeneta

2024 October 12

15:23 SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations
13:17 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to Eastern Car Liner's car carrier “Positive Challenger”
11:07 US East Coast port strike: 10-17% capacity decline to come – Sea Intelligence
09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year

2024 October 11

18:00 KPI OceanConnect targets more ports for marine biofuel sales
17:20 Shelf Drilling announces new contracts in West Africa
16:55 K Shipbuilding’s first 50,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel MR tanker delivered to LR Class
16:25 Maritime crime and piracy incidents lowest since 1994 - IMB
15:42 Sumitomo Corporation, “K” LINE and Hilcorp agreed to conduct a feasibility study of CCS in Alaska
15:20 ConocoPhillips Australia contracts Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels for the upcoming Otway Exploration Drilling Program in 2025
14:53 Konecranes delivers its largest single order for an Automated Horizontal Transport System to HHLA
14:23 World’s first autonomous, battery-electric ferries propelled by SCHOTTEL
13:42 TotalEnergies signs charter contract with Ibaizabal for new LNG bunker vessel
13:25 Minerva Bunkering acquires Bomin Group, expanding U.S. operations
12:55 Overtime strike begins at the Port of Montreal
12:13 Chinese shipyards new orders up 51.9 percent to 87.11 million deadweight tons in January - September 2024
11:30 OGCI, GCMD, Stena Bulk publish report demonstrating technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage technology
11:05 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to EASTERN CAR LINER’s car carrier “POSITIVE CHALLENGER”
10:48 CB&I awarded contract by Saipem Clough JV for ammonia, other process tanks for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers in Western Australia
10:24 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops eco-friendly ammonia duel-fuel engine
09:51 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 October 10

18:00 United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation
17:32 IUMI issues best practice recommendations on the use of “flexitanks”
17:02 Russia eyes Indian yards to build four non-nuclear icebreaker ships - ETInfra
16:55 Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:22 LR and Metcore launch service to certify the accuracy and reliability of the quantity of fuel received via Mass Flow Meters
15:45 Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge
14:23 NAVISON maps underwater noise levels in all European seas for the first time
13:41 Shell orders 10 MR2 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard
13:25 Isle of Man Ship Registry expands fleet with four new energy efficient Berge Bulk vessels
12:43 Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk
12:15 Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia
11:31 ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services
11:15 Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year
10:42 Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman
10:13 India invests $25 million in hydrogen hubs to boost green shipping
09:32 Genco to acquire high-specification Capesize vessel

2024 October 9

18:06 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
17:26 QatarEnergy enters 20-year naphtha supply agreement with Shell
17:06 NYK engine facility for testing new fuels begins operation
16:31 Bunker One is set to launch LNG bunker supply in northwestern Europe as of January 2025
16:27 Croatia's Rijeka Gateway terminal to be fully powered by renewable electricity
16:09 LATTICE receives Approval in Principle for LPV tanks and LH2 fuel gas supply system
15:40 Philippine Ports Authority and ICTSI inaugurate largest and first mobile harbor crane in Panay
15:24 Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fuelled marine vessels by end of 2025
14:44 ESL Shipping builds a series of fossil-free handysize vessels
14:24 Maersk names latest vessel of its dual-fuel methanol fleet “Alexandra Mærsk” in Felixstowe
13:37 LNG-fuelled vessels accelerate to 6% of the global fleet - SEA-LNG
12:53 Hercules Tanker Management to start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025
12:43 Cosco Shipping profits up 67% in first nine months of 2024
11:23 Singapore and Shandong ink agreement for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:45 Bunker suppliers in Singapore to be required to provide digital bunkering services from 1 April 2025