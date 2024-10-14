2024 October 14 10:51

Burckhardt Compression wins first order for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines

Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in the design and manufacture of reciprocating compressors, has announced a significant new order to supply LNG Boil-off-gas handling compressors for eight LNG ships build by Hanwha Ocean, according to the company's release.

The selected compressor platform is the latest extension of Burckhardt Compression’s marine portfolio for the LNG carrier market. This new compression solution marks the entry of the company into the market for boil-off gas handling compressor solutions for LNG carriers with low-pressure 2-stroke engines.

These new LNG carriers will be equipped with low-pressure propulsion systems in combination with Hanwha Ocean’s patented partial reliquefaction system. The compressors are the key element of the reliquefaction process, boosting LNG boil-off gas to 150 bar pressure, including completely dry-running cylinders on all stages, a more compact design and higher efficiency.

“With this order, we are broadening our product range to meet the evolving needs of the marine industry and reinforcing our position as a major player in the LNG market,” said Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression. “Our compressors are integral to the industry’s move towards more sustainable practices, and we are proud to contribute to this significant shift.”