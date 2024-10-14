2024 October 14 09:49

ASCO acquires another Handysize bulk carrier

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has successfully completed the purchase of its second Handysize bulk carrier with the aim of expanding its operations beyond the Caspian Sea.

The financing for the acquisition of the vessel has been secured through funds obtained from bonds issued by ASCO. The newly acquired Handysize vessel will be named "Murovdağ" in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions.

This bulk carrier, similar to the first Handysize vessel "Xocalı," which was put into operation in May of this year, has a deadweight capacity of approximately 38,000 tonnes. It measures 179.9 metres in length, 30 metres in width, has a height of 15 metres, a draft of 10.47 metres, and a maximum speed of 15.7 knots. Its draft allows for easy access to many shallow ports when fully loaded.

This vessel, built in Japan in 2020, meets international environmental standards and is designed for fuel efficiency while being equipped with high safety systems.

With unlimited navigation capabilities, the ship's maiden voyage will be from China to Ecuador and then on to Colombia. It is expected to arrive at its designated port in December.