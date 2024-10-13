  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 13 12:18

    Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban

    Charging that maritime employers are “dragging their heels” in deadlocked negotiations, Port of Montreal longshoremen today began an “indefinite” ban on overtime work in another industrial action short of a general strike. The Port of Montreal warned that the ban could slow down or disrupt the handling of 50% of the goods transiting through Eastern Canada’s biggest container port, American Journal of Transportation said.

    The new pressure tactic comes on the heels of a partial strike last week which paralyzed traffic for three days at the two container terminals operated by Termont. It was business as usual at all other facilities. A negotiating session was held last Friday in the presence of two federal mediators after the longshoremen resumed their activities.

    “We are still in negotiation with the assistance of two mediators,” noted Michel Murray, chief advisor to Local 375 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 1,200 longshoremen.

    “We are prepared to negotiate intensely, but since the employer is dragging their heels, we are turning up the pressure for them to devote their energies to find a solution,” he said.

    Murray went on to recall that “being a longshoreman was an old profession, but it is time to enter the 21st century and to modernize archaic practices at the port. There are solutions. One must simply be open to hear them and be at the table to negotiate them.”

    The current collective agreement expired on December 31, 2023. Biggest outstanding issues appear to be scheduling of working hours and work-life balance more than salary issues, judging by the most recent comments from union officials.

    MEA Response

    Responding to the overtime ban, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) stated it would have a “significant impact on deployed crews and the tasks required for operations.” The MEA warned that incomplete shifts would cause imminent slowdowns or even halt operations at the port, and that as a result it has “decided that employees assigned to shifts with incomplete crews will not be paid.”

    For its part, the Port of Montreal was prompt in expressing its concern over the impact of the renewed pressure tactics on the logistics chain and on the supply of goods and commodities for businesses and the public.

    While all Port of Montreal terminals will remain open, the longshoremen will not be working overtime as part of their duties.

    “This could result in processing delays and a backlog of containers waiting to be handled. At present, around ten ships expected at the port could be affected by these pressure tactics, notably at the following terminals and handling companies: Cast, Maisonneuve, Racine, Viau, Logistec, Lantic and Canest.

    Not affected by the situation: liquid bulk handling, the Oceanex service with Newfoundland and the Viterra grain terminal.

    Vessel Re-Routing?

    According to Port of Montreal estimates, the overtime strike may slow down or disrupt the handling of around 50% of goods transiting through the Port of Montreal, both imports and exports. These goods include food, medical and pharmaceutical products, raw materials for industry, consumer goods for retail, as well as a variety of other goods crucial to the operations of thousands of businesses.

    “The climate of uncertainty associated with the current negotiations and pressure tactics is jeopardizing the reliability of supply chains and the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence maritime corridor,” the Montreal Port Authority affirmed. “The APM hopes that a mutually satisfactory agreement will be signed as soon as possible, while businesses and citizens rely on a reliable and competitive port and logistics chain.”

    Meanwhile, there has so far been no official confirmation that some liner shipping companies may be exploring the re-routing of vessels to alternative ports to mitigate the costs of potential cargo delays at Montreal. Earlier this week, Maersk announced it will slap a surcharge of $2,000 per container on Canada-bound freight from Europe as of October 23 – but it was qualified as a Peak Season Surcharge.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 13

16:05 USCG reopens key ports following Hurricane Milton
15:31 KR awards AiP for MARCON's eco-friendly hybrid CTV for offshore wind farms
14:15 DNV launches JIP on ground investigations for offshore wind turbines
12:18 Montreal dockers begin “indefinite” overtime ban
10:03 Diversions around COGH caused global TEU-mile demand to increase by 17.2% – Xeneta

2024 October 12

15:23 SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations
13:17 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to Eastern Car Liner's car carrier “Positive Challenger”
11:07 US East Coast port strike: 10-17% capacity decline to come – Sea Intelligence
09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year

2024 October 11

18:00 KPI OceanConnect targets more ports for marine biofuel sales
17:20 Shelf Drilling announces new contracts in West Africa
16:55 K Shipbuilding’s first 50,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel MR tanker delivered to LR Class
16:25 Maritime crime and piracy incidents lowest since 1994 - IMB
15:42 Sumitomo Corporation, “K” LINE and Hilcorp agreed to conduct a feasibility study of CCS in Alaska
15:20 ConocoPhillips Australia contracts Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels for the upcoming Otway Exploration Drilling Program in 2025
14:53 Konecranes delivers its largest single order for an Automated Horizontal Transport System to HHLA
14:23 World’s first autonomous, battery-electric ferries propelled by SCHOTTEL
13:42 TotalEnergies signs charter contract with Ibaizabal for new LNG bunker vessel
13:25 Minerva Bunkering acquires Bomin Group, expanding U.S. operations
12:55 Overtime strike begins at the Port of Montreal
12:13 Chinese shipyards new orders up 51.9 percent to 87.11 million deadweight tons in January - September 2024
11:30 OGCI, GCMD, Stena Bulk publish report demonstrating technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage technology
11:05 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to EASTERN CAR LINER’s car carrier “POSITIVE CHALLENGER”
10:48 CB&I awarded contract by Saipem Clough JV for ammonia, other process tanks for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers in Western Australia
10:24 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops eco-friendly ammonia duel-fuel engine
09:51 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 October 10

18:00 United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation
17:32 IUMI issues best practice recommendations on the use of “flexitanks”
17:02 Russia eyes Indian yards to build four non-nuclear icebreaker ships - ETInfra
16:55 Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:22 LR and Metcore launch service to certify the accuracy and reliability of the quantity of fuel received via Mass Flow Meters
15:45 Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge
14:23 NAVISON maps underwater noise levels in all European seas for the first time
13:41 Shell orders 10 MR2 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard
13:25 Isle of Man Ship Registry expands fleet with four new energy efficient Berge Bulk vessels
12:43 Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk
12:15 Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia
11:31 ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services
11:15 Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year
10:42 Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman
10:13 India invests $25 million in hydrogen hubs to boost green shipping
09:32 Genco to acquire high-specification Capesize vessel

2024 October 9

18:06 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
17:26 QatarEnergy enters 20-year naphtha supply agreement with Shell
17:06 NYK engine facility for testing new fuels begins operation
16:31 Bunker One is set to launch LNG bunker supply in northwestern Europe as of January 2025
16:27 Croatia's Rijeka Gateway terminal to be fully powered by renewable electricity
16:09 LATTICE receives Approval in Principle for LPV tanks and LH2 fuel gas supply system
15:40 Philippine Ports Authority and ICTSI inaugurate largest and first mobile harbor crane in Panay
15:24 Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fuelled marine vessels by end of 2025
14:44 ESL Shipping builds a series of fossil-free handysize vessels
14:24 Maersk names latest vessel of its dual-fuel methanol fleet “Alexandra Mærsk” in Felixstowe
13:37 LNG-fuelled vessels accelerate to 6% of the global fleet - SEA-LNG
12:53 Hercules Tanker Management to start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025
12:43 Cosco Shipping profits up 67% in first nine months of 2024
11:23 Singapore and Shandong ink agreement for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:45 Bunker suppliers in Singapore to be required to provide digital bunkering services from 1 April 2025
10:18 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
09:51 HD Hyundai to produce key ship electrification part LV VFD in-house

2024 October 8

18:00 Five-year “Float Lab” experiment completed at Port of Oakland
17:31 Turkmenistan prepares to accede to FAL Convention
17:20 Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port sees 40 pct increase in RORO vehicles
16:57 RAmparts 2300 Harbour Tug SN Cariri delivered to Sulnorte in Brazil
16:47 Glander International Bunkering and Cepsa join efforts to deliver second-generation biofuel to cruise lines in the Mediterranean
15:46 Hong Kong’s international maritime centre launches Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping
15:28 Panama Canal expects over 225 transits during the 2024-2025 cruise season
14:55 Drewry expects 66 LNG carriers to join the fleet this year
14:40 IMO Secretary-General closed of the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
13:51 Korean shipbuilders account for 12% of global ship orders in September 2024
13:16 Malta bans Israel-bound merchant vessel from its waters