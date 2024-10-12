2024 October 12 15:23

SIBCON 2024: Maersk takes methanol bunkers at six locations

Container line AP Moller-Maersk has already taken delivery of methanol as a bunker fuel at a wide range of locations around the world. The firm has bunkered methanol at a total of six ports so far, Emma Mazhari, CEO of Maersk Oil Trading told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore, Ship & Bunker reported.



The ports in question are Ulsan, Shanghai, Singapore, Port Said, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.



Some of these delivery locations were necessitated by the smaller fuel tanks on board the company's first methanol-fuelled ship, the 2,100 TEU feeder vessel Laura Maersk, to keep it topped up with methanol on its maiden voyage from Asia to Europe, and are thus unlikely to be repeated at least in the short term.



Maersk has been a significant early backer of the methanol bunker industry.