  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 12 09:56

    Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year

    Global commodity trading firm Vitol expects to see demand for biofuel bunker blends in Singapore continue to grow at a fast pace

    Singapore's demand for biofuel bunkers has been roughly doubling every year and can be expected to continue in the short term, approaching 1 million mt this year and perhaps 2 million mt in 2025, Mike Muller, CEO of Vitol Asia, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Wednesday, Ship & Bunker reports.

    Singapore saw a total of 523,800 mt of biofuel bunker blend sales in 2023, up from 140,200 mt the previous year. Its January-August 2024 biofuel sales totalled 404,700 mt, heading for 607,050 mt in total in 2024 on an annualised basis, although August's sales were higher than the previous months and a continuation of that trend could see this year's sum reach 1 million mt.
    In particular Vitol is seeing an uptick in demand for 100% biofuel as a marine fuel. In February the firm took delivery of its first dedicated biofuel barge in Asia, the 102.6 m Marine Future.

    Conventional bunker delivery vessels in Singapore are classed as oil tankers and are restricted to carrying blends containing 25% biofuels or less, but Vitol's new vessel is free of this restriction and can thus carry up to 100% blends.

    "An important Asian customer of ours has taken three deliveries of 100% biofuel just in recent weeks here in Singapore," Muller said on Wednesday.

Другие новости по темам: biofuel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 12

09:56 Vitol sees Singapore biofuel demand roughly doubling every year

2024 October 11

18:00 KPI OceanConnect targets more ports for marine biofuel sales
17:20 Shelf Drilling announces new contracts in West Africa
16:55 K Shipbuilding’s first 50,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel MR tanker delivered to LR Class
16:25 Maritime crime and piracy incidents lowest since 1994 - IMB
15:42 Sumitomo Corporation, “K” LINE and Hilcorp agreed to conduct a feasibility study of CCS in Alaska
15:20 ConocoPhillips Australia contracts Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels for the upcoming Otway Exploration Drilling Program in 2025
14:53 Konecranes delivers its largest single order for an Automated Horizontal Transport System to HHLA
14:23 World’s first autonomous, battery-electric ferries propelled by SCHOTTEL
13:42 TotalEnergies signs charter contract with Ibaizabal for new LNG bunker vessel
13:25 Minerva Bunkering acquires Bomin Group, expanding U.S. operations
12:55 Overtime strike begins at the Port of Montreal
12:13 Chinese shipyards new orders up 51.9 percent to 87.11 million deadweight tons in January - September 2024
11:30 OGCI, GCMD, Stena Bulk publish report demonstrating technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage technology
11:05 ClassNK awards notation for safe transportation of EVs to EASTERN CAR LINER’s car carrier “POSITIVE CHALLENGER”
10:48 CB&I awarded contract by Saipem Clough JV for ammonia, other process tanks for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers in Western Australia
10:24 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries develops eco-friendly ammonia duel-fuel engine
09:51 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 October 10

18:00 United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation
17:32 IUMI issues best practice recommendations on the use of “flexitanks”
17:02 Russia eyes Indian yards to build four non-nuclear icebreaker ships - ETInfra
16:55 Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:22 LR and Metcore launch service to certify the accuracy and reliability of the quantity of fuel received via Mass Flow Meters
15:45 Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge
14:23 NAVISON maps underwater noise levels in all European seas for the first time
13:41 Shell orders 10 MR2 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard
13:25 Isle of Man Ship Registry expands fleet with four new energy efficient Berge Bulk vessels
12:43 Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk
12:15 Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia
11:31 ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services
11:15 Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year
10:42 Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman
10:13 India invests $25 million in hydrogen hubs to boost green shipping
09:32 Genco to acquire high-specification Capesize vessel

2024 October 9

18:06 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
17:26 QatarEnergy enters 20-year naphtha supply agreement with Shell
17:06 NYK engine facility for testing new fuels begins operation
16:31 Bunker One is set to launch LNG bunker supply in northwestern Europe as of January 2025
16:27 Croatia's Rijeka Gateway terminal to be fully powered by renewable electricity
16:09 LATTICE receives Approval in Principle for LPV tanks and LH2 fuel gas supply system
15:40 Philippine Ports Authority and ICTSI inaugurate largest and first mobile harbor crane in Panay
15:24 Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fuelled marine vessels by end of 2025
14:44 ESL Shipping builds a series of fossil-free handysize vessels
14:24 Maersk names latest vessel of its dual-fuel methanol fleet “Alexandra Mærsk” in Felixstowe
13:37 LNG-fuelled vessels accelerate to 6% of the global fleet - SEA-LNG
12:53 Hercules Tanker Management to start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025
12:43 Cosco Shipping profits up 67% in first nine months of 2024
11:23 Singapore and Shandong ink agreement for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:45 Bunker suppliers in Singapore to be required to provide digital bunkering services from 1 April 2025
10:18 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
09:51 HD Hyundai to produce key ship electrification part LV VFD in-house

2024 October 8

18:00 Five-year “Float Lab” experiment completed at Port of Oakland
17:31 Turkmenistan prepares to accede to FAL Convention
17:20 Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port sees 40 pct increase in RORO vehicles
16:57 RAmparts 2300 Harbour Tug SN Cariri delivered to Sulnorte in Brazil
16:47 Glander International Bunkering and Cepsa join efforts to deliver second-generation biofuel to cruise lines in the Mediterranean
15:46 Hong Kong’s international maritime centre launches Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping
15:28 Panama Canal expects over 225 transits during the 2024-2025 cruise season
14:55 Drewry expects 66 LNG carriers to join the fleet this year
14:40 IMO Secretary-General closed of the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
13:51 Korean shipbuilders account for 12% of global ship orders in September 2024
13:16 Malta bans Israel-bound merchant vessel from its waters
12:43 Vard to build one tailor-made Commissioning Service Operation Vessel for Navigare Capital Partners
12:14 Avenir LNG and Eni sign agreement for the multi-year charter of the Avenir Aspiration
11:47 Gasum plans a FuelEU maritime pooling solution together with Wasaline
11:17 Equinor reports on Norwegian development projects
10:51 Viking Supply Ships to upgrade four AHTS with subsea cranes
10:07 GTT obtains five Approvals in Principle at Gastech 2024

2024 October 7

18:00 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for the vehicle passenger ferry Falcon
17:34 Jumbo installs wind assisted propulsion to Jumbo Jubilee