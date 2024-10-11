2024 October 11 16:55

K Shipbuilding’s first 50,000 DWT LNG dual-fuel MR tanker delivered to LR Class

K Shipbuilding has recently taken delivery of its first LNG dual-fuel medium-range (MR) tanker, Arctic Tern, representing a significant step forward in the Korean's shipyard’s capability to build sustainable ships. Through this tanker delivery, K Shipbuilding have taken a step closer to the eco-friendly ship market, and the company will continue to lead the mid-sized shipbuilding market, according to LR's release.

The innovative MR tanker can run on both LNG and conventional marine fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase operational efficiency. Constructed to LR class, the vessel is managed by Synergy Denmark A/S and chartered by Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC).

The ship, which was contracted in October 2021 and began construction in June 2023, measures 182.9 meters in length, 32.2 meters in width, and 19.1 meters in depth, with a top speed of 14.5 knots. Its delivery is not only a testament to K-Shipbuilding's innovative capabilities but also an important contribution to sustainable maritime operations.

The LR team in Korea worked closely with K Shipbuilding and its partners through the entire design and build process. K Shipbuilding has delivered over 240 MR tankers with Artic Tern being the first to be dual-fuelled. Through this tanker delivery, we have taken a step closer to the eco-friendly ship market, and we will continue to lead the mid-sized shipbuilding market.



