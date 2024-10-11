2024 October 11 14:53

Konecranes delivers its largest single order for an Automated Horizontal Transport System to HHLA

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) will introduce 116 Li-Ion AGVs from Konecranes in a transition to a fully electric Automated Horizontal Transport System at its Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB), according to the company's release. This largest-ever single order for Konecranes Gottwald AGVs, booked in 2022, will support HHLA in becoming more efficient and reaching its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. Deliveries will continue through 2025 and take HHLA’s total Konecranes AGV fleet size to more than 200 vehicles.

The Konecranes Gottwald AGVs are being used for automated container transport at the Waltershofer Hafen container hub, which spans a total quay length of 3.6 kilometres. The delivery includes a CE TYPE Approved Interchange and Fence Control safety system connected to CTB’s quay cranes and automated stacking cranes, ensuring integrated and safe operations from shipside to landside.

Ingo Witte, General Manager of HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai, highlighted the terminal's transition from manual, diesel-powered operations to a fully electric and automated future, stating, “We are nearing the completion of our conversion from manual straddle carrier operations to automated, emission-free AGVs between the quay and storage blocks. Konecranes has played a pivotal role in supporting us to achieve our ambitious carbon-reduction goals. HHLA aims to be carbon neutral by 2040.”

"The 20-year collaboration with Konecranes includes joint research and development on AGV battery technology with HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder – the world’s first certified climate-neutral container terminal. With the transformation of CTB, HHLA is taking another significant step forward. This comprehensive modernization project is regarded as the largest brownfield upgrade of an operational plant in the global industry. Once fully implemented, this transformation will enable us to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 12,000 tons annually," Witte added.



Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. In 2023, Group sales totalled EUR 4.0 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.