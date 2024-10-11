2024 October 11 13:25

Minerva Bunkering acquires Bomin Group, expanding U.S. operations

Minerva Bunkering, a leading global marine fuel supplier and a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, announced its acquisition of Bomin Bunker Oil from Mabanaft. This acquisition, revealed during Minerva Bunkering’s event at SIBCON 2024 in Singapore, extends Minerva’s operations and supply network across the Americas, according to the company's release.

Adding Bomin’s physical supply locations, which include US Gulf Coast ports, Norfolk, Panama, and Ecuador, provides Minerva with additional opportunities to enhance its service offering. “This acquisition marks an exciting extension of our footprint in the Americas,” said Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva Bunkering. “By integrating Bomin’s assets and capabilities, we can better serve our customers and deepen our physical supply presence in strategic markets like Houston and Norfolk.”

Bomin Group, once among the top global marine fuel suppliers, had consolidated its focus in recent years on the Americas. The acquisition is particularly significant in Minerva establishing a physical supply operation in Houston for the first time.

Minerva Bunkering is a leading international provider of marine fuel supply and related service solutions to ships in port and at sea. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 600 customers across all major commercial shipping sectors including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world.