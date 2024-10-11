2024 October 11 12:55

Overtime strike begins at the Port of Montreal

As an overtime strike began this morning at 7 a.m. at the Port of Montreal, in accordance with the notice filed by the Longshoremen’s Union CUPE, Local 375, the Montreal Port Authority remains concerned about the impact of pressure tactics on the logistics chain and on the supply of goods and commodities for businesses and the public.

During this partial strike of indefinite duration, all Port of Montreal terminals will remain open, but Port of Montreal longshoremen will not be working overtime as part of their duties. This could result in processing delays and a backlog of containers waiting to be handled. At present, around ten ships expected at the port could be affected by these pressure tactics.

According to estimates, the current overtime strike may slow down or disrupt the handling of around 50% of goods transiting through the Port of Montreal, both imports and exports. These goods include food, medical and pharmaceutical products, raw materials for industry, consumer goods for retail, as well as a variety of other goods crucial to the operations of thousands of businesses. The climate of uncertainty associated with the current negotiations and pressure tactics is jeopardizing the reliability of supply chains and the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence maritime corridor. The APM hopes that a mutually satisfactory agreement will be signed as soon as possible, while businesses and citizens rely on a reliable and competitive port and logistics chain.



The APM has activated its business continuity plan, to ensure that the pressure tactics to be applied do not adversely affect the rest of port operations, and has set up a web page enabling Port of Montreal users to keep abreast of developments and operational impacts.



Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada’s two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.