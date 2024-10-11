2024 October 11 11:30

OGCI, GCMD, Stena Bulk publish report demonstrating technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage technology

A project assessing the technical feasibility of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) in the shipping sector, carried out by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Stena Bulk together with a consortium of the world’s leading maritime organisations, has concluded that the technology has the potential to help maritime transport significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The project, Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to Demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions, (REMARCCABLE) was supported by a consortium comprising American Bureau of Shipping, Alfa Laval, Deltamarin, Lloyd’s Register, Seatrium, and TNO. It aimed to assess the viability of deploying carbon capture systems on vessels with minimal impact on operational constraints.

The engineering project analysed the design and cost implications of retrofitting a carbon capture system on the medium-range tanker Stena Impero. It found that the technology could reduce the vessel’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by as much as 20% per year, with a fuel consumption penalty of just under 10%.

The cost of building and installing the full system on the Stena Impero is estimated at US$13.6 million, with an abatement cost of avoided CO2 for the first-of-a-kind prototype evaluated at $769/ton CO2. However, the consortium believes that further research and development will drive down costs, making OCCS increasingly viable for the shipping industry.

The study also looked at incorporating OCCS on newbuild vessels, with the findings that improvements to capture rate and fuel penalty may be achieved using more efficient engines, heat pumps, and alternative solvents.

The consortium partners added that many challenges remain to be addressed.

On the regulatory front, the industry awaits guidance from IMO’s Correspondence Group tasked with developing a framework for OCCS in MEPC 83.

On the operational front, challenges include recurring additional costs due to fuel penalty, amine solvent replenishment, manpower, maintenance and offloading services.

Offloading captured CO2 is in its nascency, with a lack of national and port policies for accounting captured CO2 and its final deposition. There is also a lack of infrastructure at ports to support offloading and storage.

Therefore, collaboration and support from stakeholders across the value chain will be needed to develop offloading infrastructure and onshore storage. Logistical and policy support for permanent sequestration or utilisation of the offloaded CO2 will also be necessary to encourage the adoption of OCCS solutions.



