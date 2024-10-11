2024 October 11 10:48

CB&I awarded contract by Saipem Clough JV for ammonia, other process tanks for Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers in Western Australia

CB&I, a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott, has been awarded a sizeable lump sum contract by the Saipem Clough joint venture for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of ammonia storage and other process tanks for the Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers Urea Plant located on the Burrup Peninsula, Western Australia.

Under the scope of the project, CB&I will provide EPC services for a 10,000MT full containment ammonia storage tank and associated piping to grade, as well as ten API650 storage tanks. Project delivery will be led from CB&I's Perth office, with CB&I's Plainfield, Ill. (USA) and Thailand offices providing engineering, fabrication and tank building support.

"Selection of CB&I reflects our strong position as the premier tank builder in the ammonia storage tank market," said Mark Butts, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "We will leverage decades of tank building experience in Australia and subsequently strengthen our portfolio in the region."

CB&I's construction activities are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025 with project completion in 2028.

The Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers development will be the world's largest gas stream ammonia-urea plant. The Burrup Peninsula is approximately eight kilometers from Dampier and 20 kilometers northwest of Karratha on the northwest coastline of Western Australia.



CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of McDermott.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, and fabrication facilities around the world.