    United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation

    The United States Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Office of Environment and Innovation has selected ABS to establish and maintain the U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation (Center) under a five-year cooperative agreement, according to ABS's release.

    Authorized by the U.S. Congress, the Center is intended to support the adoption of clean energy on U.S. vessels through a wide-ranging program of research and development and training support.

    The Center will:
     Facilitate development of infrastructure to support the deployment of clean energy;
     Identify research gaps in emerging marine technologies specific to U.S. maritime industry;
     Conduct research, development, testing, and evaluation of equipment and provide guidance on best available marine technologies;
     Assess and monitor U.S. knowledge of emerging marine technologies;
     Assist with understanding complex regulatory requirements, and document best practices in the maritime industry;
     Work with academic and private sector training entities to develop strategies for the U.S. maritime industry, including the inland, deep water, and coastal fleets.

    Over the next six months, ABS and MARAD will work together to stand up the Center along with its working groups and functions while establishing research priorities and associated projects. These activities will include a broad range of engagement opportunities with maritime industry stakeholders.

    ABS is the not-for-profit marine classification, standards, and research organization for the U.S. (as designated in both the U.S. Code and the Code of Federal Regulations). The primary mission of ABS is to promote the security of life, property, and the natural environment. As a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, ABS is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance, and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets. ABS is a leader in maritime sustainability, including energy transition, decarbonization, pollution reduction, ballast water and aquatic nuisance species management, underwater noise, and many other topics.

    The Office of Environment and Innovation supports the Maritime Environmental and Technical Assistance (META) program and participates in the development of environmental policy mechanisms that address maritime transportation environmental issues including but not limited to air emissions generated from vessels and ports, aquatic nuisance species in ballast water, and vessel generated underwater noise. Through META, MARAD partners with other government agencies, industry, academia, and non-governmental organizations to develop policy that is supported by sound research.

