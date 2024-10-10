  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 October 10 16:55

    Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels

    Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Thursday it has won a 1.69 trillion-won (US$1.25 billion) order to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels from a European shipper, according to Yonhap.

    Hanwha Ocean will construct six 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) LNG dual-fuel container ships at its dockyard on the southern island of Geoje, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

    The vessel is scheduled to be delivered by December 2028 to an undisclosed client in Europe.

    So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $7.35 billion worth of orders to build a total of 37 vessels, far exceeding $3.5 billion for the whole of 2023.

    Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of chemical-to-defense industry conglomerate Hanwha Group in May last year.

Другие новости по темам: Hanwha Ocean, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 October 10

18:00 United States Maritime Administration selects ABS to support a U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation
17:32 IUMI issues best practice recommendations on the use of “flexitanks”
17:02 Russia eyes Indian yards to build four non-nuclear icebreaker ships - ETInfra
16:55 Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels
16:22 LR and Metcore launch service to certify the accuracy and reliability of the quantity of fuel received via Mass Flow Meters
15:45 Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge
14:23 NAVISON maps underwater noise levels in all European seas for the first time
13:41 Shell orders 10 MR2 tankers from Guangzhou Shipyard
13:25 Isle of Man Ship Registry expands fleet with four new energy efficient Berge Bulk vessels
12:43 Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk
12:15 Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia
11:31 ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services
11:15 Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year
10:42 Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman
10:13 India invests $25 million in hydrogen hubs to boost green shipping
09:32 Genco to acquire high-specification Capesize vessel

2024 October 9

18:06 Star Bulk announces vessel sale and repurchase of common shares
17:26 QatarEnergy enters 20-year naphtha supply agreement with Shell
17:06 NYK engine facility for testing new fuels begins operation
16:31 Bunker One is set to launch LNG bunker supply in northwestern Europe as of January 2025
16:27 Croatia's Rijeka Gateway terminal to be fully powered by renewable electricity
16:09 LATTICE receives Approval in Principle for LPV tanks and LH2 fuel gas supply system
15:40 Philippine Ports Authority and ICTSI inaugurate largest and first mobile harbor crane in Panay
15:24 Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fuelled marine vessels by end of 2025
14:44 ESL Shipping builds a series of fossil-free handysize vessels
14:24 Maersk names latest vessel of its dual-fuel methanol fleet “Alexandra Mærsk” in Felixstowe
13:37 LNG-fuelled vessels accelerate to 6% of the global fleet - SEA-LNG
12:53 Hercules Tanker Management to start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025
12:43 Cosco Shipping profits up 67% in first nine months of 2024
11:23 Singapore and Shandong ink agreement for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
10:45 Bunker suppliers in Singapore to be required to provide digital bunkering services from 1 April 2025
10:18 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
09:51 HD Hyundai to produce key ship electrification part LV VFD in-house

2024 October 8

18:00 Five-year “Float Lab” experiment completed at Port of Oakland
17:31 Turkmenistan prepares to accede to FAL Convention
17:20 Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port sees 40 pct increase in RORO vehicles
16:57 RAmparts 2300 Harbour Tug SN Cariri delivered to Sulnorte in Brazil
16:47 Glander International Bunkering and Cepsa join efforts to deliver second-generation biofuel to cruise lines in the Mediterranean
15:46 Hong Kong’s international maritime centre launches Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping
15:28 Panama Canal expects over 225 transits during the 2024-2025 cruise season
14:55 Drewry expects 66 LNG carriers to join the fleet this year
14:40 IMO Secretary-General closed of the 82nd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
13:51 Korean shipbuilders account for 12% of global ship orders in September 2024
13:16 Malta bans Israel-bound merchant vessel from its waters
12:43 Vard to build one tailor-made Commissioning Service Operation Vessel for Navigare Capital Partners
12:14 Avenir LNG and Eni sign agreement for the multi-year charter of the Avenir Aspiration
11:47 Gasum plans a FuelEU maritime pooling solution together with Wasaline
11:17 Equinor reports on Norwegian development projects
10:51 Viking Supply Ships to upgrade four AHTS with subsea cranes
10:07 GTT obtains five Approvals in Principle at Gastech 2024

2024 October 7

18:00 Eastern Shipbuilding commences steel cutting for the vehicle passenger ferry Falcon
17:34 Jumbo installs wind assisted propulsion to Jumbo Jubilee
17:13 BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping issue guide to help maritime industry reduce underwater noise
16:40 Maersk expects IMO to approve global CO2 levy in 2025 - Bloomberg
16:24 IMO adopts key amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, designating the Canadian Arctic and the Norwegian Sea as Emission Control Areas
15:37 New Zealand navy ship sinks off Samoa, fuel spill ‘highly probable’
14:53 TotalEnergies joins RWE in two offshore wind projects
14:29 Daehan Shipbuilding secures key certifications for eco-friendly ship technology
13:58 Russia to test hydrogen-powered vessel in October
13:24 Wan Hai Lines begins biofuel operations
12:59 Damen delivers rocket landing platform to Blue Origin
11:42 The European Commission approves plans by MSC to buy almost half of Hamburg's largest port operator
11:24 Jawaharlal Nehru Port container traffic up 16.49 pc in Sep 2024
10:58 Worley signs agreement with Liquid Wind to provide design and engineering services for development of methanol plant in Sweden
10:29 NYK and NYK Cruises conduct crisis-response drill on Asuka II
09:58 Eni joins the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement toward Net zero

2024 October 6

16:29 South Korean shipbuilders land KRW 2 trillion in orders in a single day
15:19 IMO MEPC 82 designates two new PSSAs
14:23 Meyer Turku floats out second Icon, Star of the Seas
13:08 Navios Maritime Partners to bolster fleet with new methanol-ready scrubber-fitted boxships