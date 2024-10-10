2024 October 10 16:55

Hanwha wins 1.69 tln-won order for 6 LNG dual-fuel container vessels

Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Thursday it has won a 1.69 trillion-won (US$1.25 billion) order to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels from a European shipper, according to Yonhap.

Hanwha Ocean will construct six 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) LNG dual-fuel container ships at its dockyard on the southern island of Geoje, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered by December 2028 to an undisclosed client in Europe.

So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $7.35 billion worth of orders to build a total of 37 vessels, far exceeding $3.5 billion for the whole of 2023.

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of chemical-to-defense industry conglomerate Hanwha Group in May last year.