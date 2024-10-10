2024 October 10 15:45

Bureau Veritas classifies Europe’s largest inland waterway LNG bunker barge

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has recently classified the "Energy Stockholm", the largest inland waterway liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge built in Europe to date. This newly delivered vessel, owned and operated by LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Sogestran and Victrol, has a capacity of 8,000 m³, according to BV's release.

With an overall length of 135 meters, a breadth of 22 meters, and a design draft of 4 meters, the "Energy Stockholm" has been classified by Bureau Veritas as Tanker Type G, Double Hull, Electric Hybrid (Zero Emission), Dual Fuel, with the additional notation “Estuary Plus”, allowing it to operate between the Western Scheldt and the Zeebrugge Harbour within 5 nautical miles from shore with Annual Survey, and compliant with the European Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways (ADN).

The vessel features a dual-fuel propulsion system that can use cargo boil-off gas, improving its operational efficiency. It is also the first LNG bunker barge to utilize battery technology and shore power, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Designed by International Naval Engineering Consultants (INEC) and built at the RMK Marine shipyard in Tuzla, Türkiye, the tanks and cargo handling systems are supplied by Gas & Heat (Italy).