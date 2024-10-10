2024 October 10 12:43

Marubeni Corporation acquires 28% in Gearbulk

Kristian Jebsen and his family will sell their remaining 28% stake in Gearbulk Holding AG to Marubeni Corporation of Japan. The transaction is expected to be concluded soon, according to Gearbulk's release.

Marubeni is a major integrated Japanese trading and investment conglomerate, which will bring additional financial strength and extensive business experience – important for Gearbulk’s continued growth.

The transaction will further strengthen Gearbulk’s investment capacity and reinforce its commitment to G2 Ocean, a joint venture between Gearbulk and the Grieg Maritime Group, that operates more than 120 ships.

The company’s operations will remain the same and relations with customers and other stakeholders will continue as before.

Mr Jebsen will continue as Gearbulk’s Chairman and CEO and as Chairman of G2 Ocean.



Marubeni is an integrated trading and investment conglomerate with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. The company has roots going back to 1858 and is one of the largest trading companies in the world. Marubeni is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.