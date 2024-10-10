2024 October 10 12:15

Jan De Nul builds new container quay at port of Valencia

Jan De Nul Group signed a contract with the Valencia port authority for a new container quay in the port's northern extension. The maritime contractor will carry out the works in a joint venture with Acciona Construcción and Grupo Bertolín. In her evaluation, the port authority appreciated the circular use of dredged material.

Jan De Nul has been working in the port of Valencia for many years and is now once again the preferred partner to build the new quay, which should eventually create 5,000 jobs in the port city.



In its evaluation, the port authority appreciated Jan De Nul's environmental approach that minimises the impact on nature and the surroundings. They plan to reuse as much of the 25 million cubic metres of dredged material for the quay construction as feasible. This approach leaves virtually no need to transport in additional soil.



The new quay will have an area of 137 hectares and there will be a quay wall of over 1,900 metres. The works will take 58 months, just under five years. This will allow the port of Valencia to handle an additional five million containers per year, on top of its current capacity of seven million.



The new quay will be able to serve the latest generation of MEGAMAX vessels with a length of up to 430 metres and more than 24,000 containers on board. To do so, it can rely on a state-of-the-art design and high-tech equipment, fully electric and powered by renewable energy.