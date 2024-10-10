2024 October 10 11:31

ONE launches two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) to launch two new Northern Europe/Mediterranean services, Aegean Express (AEX) and Levant Express (LEX)

commencing January 2025, according to the company's release.

AEX and LEX services both offer North-South connectivity, industry-leading transit times, and seamless access to the Northern European and Mediterranean feeder network via key transhipment hubs in Rotterdam, Istanbul, Piraeus and Damietta.



Key service details:

Aegean Express (AEX)

- Port Rotation: London Gateway, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Istanbul, Gebze, Gemlik, Aliaga, Piraeus, London Gateway

- Frequency: Weekly

- Vessel Lineup: 4 Vessels

Levant Express (LEX)

- Port Rotation: London Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Alexandria, Damietta, Mersin,

London Gateway

- Frequency: Weekly

- Vessel Lineup: 4 Vessels

-Port Rotation: London Gateway, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Alexandria, Piraeus, Istanbul, Gebze, Aliaga, London Gateway

During the months of November and December 2024 ONE will deploy promotional loaders with biweekly frequency and the following rotation.