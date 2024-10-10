2024 October 10 11:15

Paradip Port handled 75.17 million metric tonnes of cargo in the current financial year

The Paradip Port, Odisha's lone major port, has broken new ground in cargo handling by handling an impressive 75.17 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in the current fiscal, achieving this milestone 12 days ahead of the previous fiscal's timeline.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Team PPA, who have continuously strived to enhance performance and operational efficiency", said Mr. L. Haranadh, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority (PPA).

This achievement not only highlights port's growing role as a critical hub in country's maritime sector but also reinforces its reputation as India's No.1 Major Port.