2024 October 10 10:42

Asyad Group delivers trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman

Asyad Group logistics operations successfully delivered trimodal shipment for Petroleum Development Oman from Belgium to Oman, according to the company's release.

This extensive logistical integration, encompassing the seamless end-to-end handling and transportation of a gas turbine weighing over 200 Ton gas turbine from Port of Antwerp in Belgium to Port of Duqm, showcases Asyad‘s project management and technical capabilities in breakbulk operations for mega projects.



Asyad Group has built a robust international network with Oman at its core strategic global presence. A key asset in this network is the state-of-the-art cargo terminal at the Port of Duqm. Its strategically located facilities, at the crossroads of trade between India, MENA, and Europe, enable Asyad to deliver resilient logistics solutions to the global marketplace.



The Group plays a pivotal role in creating In-Country Value (ICV) by supporting local businesses, contributing to the success of key national projects and driving sustainable growth within Oman.