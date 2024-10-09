2024 October 9 17:26

QatarEnergy enters 20-year naphtha supply agreement with Shell

QatarEnergy has announced entering into a long-term naphtha supply agreement with Singapore-based Shell International Eastern Trading Company (Shell).

The 20-year agreement stipulates the supply of up to 18 million tons of naphtha to be delivered to Shell starting in April 2025.



QatarEnergy and Shell have a long-standing strategic partnership through several shared investments in the energy industry in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint investments.