2024 October 9 16:09

LATTICE receives Approval in Principle for LPV tanks and LH2 fuel gas supply system

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to LATTICE Technology Co., Ltd. (LATTICE) for its innovative design and development of Lattice Pressure Vessel (LPV) tanks and liquid hydrogen (LH2) fuel gas supply systems for onboard ship installations. This cutting-edge design transforms liquid gas storage on vessels by reducing the space required while maintaining the same cargo volume, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The Lattice Pressure Vessel (LPV) sets a new standard in pressure-loading by utilizing an innovative internal lattice structure that evenly distributes pressure across tension panels, beams, and the outer shell. This design minimizes strain on the tank, allowing it to handle pressures exceeding 30 barg, making it suitable for various storage applications, including cryogenic and medium-pressure environments.

The lattice structure also reduces dynamic loads, sloshing, and free-surface effects, improving operational stability and efficiency. Furthermore, the scalable design optimizes space utilization by up to 50%, reducing costs through automated fabrication and minimizing auxiliary equipment, CAPEX, and OPEX.

Liquid hydrogen (LH2) propulsion systems present a promising alternative for reducing emissions in the shipping industry, as hydrogen combustion produces zero direct emissions. This aligns with the maritime industry's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating environmental impacts. The adoption of LH2 propulsion holds significant potential for reducing the sector's carbon footprint, paving the way for a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and future-proof shipping industry.