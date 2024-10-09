2024 October 9 15:40

Philippine Ports Authority and ICTSI inaugurate largest and first mobile harbor crane in Panay

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) officially inaugurated the operation of two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC) at the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT), marking a significant milestone as the largest and first of its kind on Panay Island. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, according to PPA's release.

These state-of-the-art cranes are part of ICTSI’s comprehensive upgrades at VCT, in line with the 25-year concession agreement awarded by the PPA in April 2024 under the Port Terminal Management Framework (PTMFRF). Alongside the two MHCs, enhancements to the terminal facilities, IT systems, and deployment of additional modern cargo handling equipment are also underway.

The primary goal is to elevate VCT into a world-class port capable of accommodating new-generation vessels and increasing overall cargo volume. VCT currently handles various cargoes, including cement and grains from Vietnam, as well as general cargo from China. From April to August 2024, the terminal experienced a 16% increase in foreign vessel calls and a 79% rise in foreign cargo throughput. During the same period, there was also a 632 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) increase in foreign containerized cargo.

At present, there is a foreign vessel arriving weekly from China to Iloilo, with bi-monthly arrivals from Singapore. Additionally, foreign containerized vessels from Vietnam are expected to commence operations in the coming months.

GM Santiago expressed optimism that the new MHCs will significantly expedite the arrival and unloading of international cargo entering Panay Island, a crucial step in establishing VCT as a gateway for international shipping trade not only for the province but for the entire Western Visayas region.

ICTSI expressed appreciation to the PPA, under GM Santiago's leadership, for the transparent bidding process associated with the 25-year concession agreement under the PTMFRF.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by the inaugural operation of the MHCs, which loaded a container onto the SITC Penang vessel. Attendees included GM Santiago, Assistant General Manager for Legal, Finance and Administration Atty. Elmer Nonnatus Cadano, Assistant General Manager for Operations Atty. Mark Jon Palomar, Assistant General Manager for Engineering James Gantalao and PMO Panay/Guimaras Port Manager Allan M. Rojo. From ICTSI, ICTSI Executive Vice President Christian Gonzales and VCT Executive Director Timothee Jeannin were also present.

Meanwhile, dredging operations have commenced at the terminal’s berths to enhance VCT's depth capacity in preparation for the arrival of larger vessels.