Alfa Laval to supply first systems for ammonia-fuelled marine vessels by end of 2025

Alfa Laval announces it will be ready to supply its first fuel systems for ammonia-fuelled vessels by the end of 2025. Alfa Laval is accelerating the development of new technologies for ammonia to ensure its safe and efficient use as a future fuel, through partnerships and joint development projects, according to the company's release.

In partnership with Swiss engine designer WinGD, Alfa Laval has delivered two test systems for WinGD’s ammonia-fuelled engines, including a fuel valve train and a vent treatment system. The Alfa Laval FCM Ammonia fuel supply system design will be validated by the end of 2024, with the first marine delivery expected by the end of 2025.



Following a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Alfa Laval, WinGD, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and K Shipbuilding (KSB) are collaborating to drive the necessary technological advancements in an ammonia-fuelled MR tanker design. Recently, the scope expanded to include the design of an ammonia dual-fuel boiler system. This boiler system will efficiently handle purge/boil-off gas and meet the vessel's heat demands, thereby minimizing the vessel’s energy consumption, whilst ensuring safe operations.

As a zero-carbon fuel, ammonia is anticipated to become an important component in the marine industry´s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions, holding significant promise to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 strategy.



Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in some 100 countries, employs more than 21,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.