2024 October 9 14:24

Maersk names latest vessel of its dual-fuel methanol fleet “Alexandra Mærsk” in Felixstowe

Maersk has celebrated the naming of its latest dual-fuel methanol container vessel “Alexandra Maersk”, according to the company's release.

“Alexandra Maersk” is the sixth vessel in Maersk’s owned fleet being able to sail on methanol in its main and auxiliary engines. It is the fifth ship in a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025. Each can carry more than 16,000 standard containers (TEU).



Maersk’s ECO Delivery Ocean is based on reduced GHG emission fuels like bio-diesel which is used on vessels across the Maersk fleet, and now also green methanol which our newest vessels like “Alexandra Maersk” are capable of sailing on.

