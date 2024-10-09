2024 October 9 12:53

Hercules Tanker Management to start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM) has announced that it will start receiving four new tankers in Q2 2025. These vessels will be delivered at three-month intervals and will be time-chartered to Peninsula, according to the company's release.

HTM commissioned the 7,700 DWT new build IMO II Chemical Tankers from the Jiangmen Hangtong Shipyard in China. The first vessel will be delivered by Q2 2025.

The vessels will be part of Peninsula’s fleet modernisation programme, being described by them as ‘ultra-spec’, given their ability to supply Methanol as well as 100% biofuel. Further enhanced specs include diesel-electric (and battery-ready) power units, reducing emissions by around 20% compared to other conventional product tankers. Twin engine with Schottel propulsion significantly improves manoeuvrability and safety during STS or loading operations.

The near-term launch of methanol ready tonnage will help Peninsula service rapid growth in the global methanol-powered fleet, which is anticipated to rise by over 250% in the next 4 years. HTM’s foresight in recognising this demand growth is particularly relevant given the continued lack of shipyard slots.