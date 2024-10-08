2024 October 8 17:20

Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port sees 40 pct increase in RORO vehicles

Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) has seen a 40 percent increase in RORO (roll-on/roll-off) vehicles handled between the second and third quarters of 2024, Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said in a press statement on Monday.

The HIP handled 125,526 units in the second quarter, which went up to 175,583 RORO units at the end of September, the HIPG said.

The increase in shipping lines operating from the HIP for transshipment, as well as a number of new ports joining the port's delivery network, were the main reasons for this increase, the HIPG said.

HIPG General Manager Commercial and Marketing Lance Zuo said the port has seen a change in the types of vehicles that arrive for transshipment, with an increase in the arrival of high and heavy vehicles from its contracted clients, which has significantly contributed to the port's revenue.