2024 October 8 16:57

RAmparts 2300 Harbour Tug SN Cariri delivered to Sulnorte in Brazil

Robert Allan Ltd. announced that the RAmparts 2300 tug SN Cariri was successfully delivered to Sulnorte Serviços Maritimos in August 2024.

The RAmparts 2300 series tug was recently completed at Estaleiro Rio Maguari (ERM) in Belém, Brazil. As the seventh RAmparts 2300 built by ERM in recent months, it showcases the success of their tug construction program based on Robert Allan Ltd.’s designs, according to Robert Allan's release.

This design also marks an important milestone for both Robert Allan Ltd. and Sulnorte, signifying a new beginning in their partnership with the introduction of modern vessels.

The RAmparts 2300 series features compact yet powerful Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugboats measuring around 23 meters in length. Despite their small size, they are equipped with high-performance twin diesel engines driving azimuthing thrusters—that deliver exceptional maneuverability and significant bollard pull, making them ideal for demanding harbor tasks. Crew safety and comfort are prioritized through modern accommodations and advanced navigation and communication equipment, maximizing power and efficiency within a compact hull without compromising crew well-being.

Particulars of SN Cariri are:

Length overall: 23.2 m

Beam, moulded: 11.4 m

Depth, moulded: 4.4 m

Gross tonnage: 298



On the main deck, the Master cabin is situated alongside the galley and mess, while the lower deck houses three cabins accommodating five crew members, including single cabin for the Chief Engineer.

The tug’s propulsion consists of two Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines—each IMO Tier II certified and rated at 1,641 kW at 1,600 rpm—driving Kongsberg US205S FP Z-drive units with 2,400 mm diameter propellers. The electrical system includes two Caterpillar C4.4 diesel generators, each producing 99 ekW at 230 V, 3-phase, 60 Hz.

For ship handling, the bow features one tier of 800 mm OD × 400 mm ID cylindrical fenders at the main deck level, a 480 mm × 300 mm “W”-fender below it and at the stern, and 300 mm “D”-fenders along the sheer lines of the main deck. Deck machinery includes a Kraaijeveld windlass/hawser winch forward and tow hook aft.