2024 October 8 16:47

Glander International Bunkering and Cepsa join efforts to deliver second-generation biofuel to cruise lines in the Mediterranean

Glander International Bunkering, a subsidiary of Bunker Holding, and Cepsa are now jointly facilitating the supply of second-generation HVO to cruise line vessels in the Mediterranean, according to Cepsa's release.

Cepsa has completed four deliveries of HVO via Glander International Bunkering to a cruise ship at the Port of Barcelona since late June of this year. The second-generation biofuel is made from ISCC EU certified raw materials and can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels throughout their life cycle.

The combination of Cepsa’s capacity to supply biofuel to the cruise industry on a regular basis at the Spanish ports where it operates and Glander International Bunkering’s vast network of strategic marine customers looking for lower carbon fuel solutions provides a great example of how partnerships like this can enable and facilitate the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

While Cepsa and Glander International Bunkering have ongoingly been engaging in direct dialogue around the specifics regarding last-mile delivery to cruise ships, Bunker Holding’s Green Center of Excellence has played an instrumental role in growing the partnership.



The demand for lower carbon fuels is on the rise for the shipping industry in general, brought on by IMO CII requirements, the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime entering into force in 2025. In addition, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is turning its attention to ensure that the sector has sufficient access to low carbon fuels in pursuing net zero carbon cruising by 2050.