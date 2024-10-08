2024 October 8 15:46

Hong Kong’s international maritime centre launches Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping

Hong Kong’s international maritime centre (IMC) gained a significant boost to its ambitions yesterday (7 October) with the launch of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping (HKCoS), according to Hong Kong Maritime Hub's release.

The launch ceremony, held before an audience of maritime luminaries from Hong Kong and Mainland China, unveiled a new organization with ability to lead cooperation between Hong Kong’s IMC and Mainland maritime related businesses, government departments and educational institutions.

The instigators of the HKCoS include founder and Chairman, Hing Chao, who is also executive chairman of Wah Kwong Transport Holdings, CY Leung, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the People’s Political Consultative Conference, (founder member and adviser) and past chief executive of Hong Kong, Li Lianjun, Partner at Reed Smith, founder member and honorary legal counsel, and Kenneth Lam, chief executive of SeaKapital, founder member and honorary treasurer.

Leading the proceedings Mr Leung set the tone: “The Chinese National 13th and 14th Five-Year Plans explicitly support the elevation of Hong Kong’s status as an international maritime center,” he declared.



He continued: “The establishment of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping marks a pivotal moment, signifying a profound, unified, and comprehensive recognition of the country’s needs within the Hong Kong shipping community. It also reflects a collective and thorough acknowledgment of Hong Kong’s advantages and roles from relevant sectors across the nation. This occasion heralds a spirit of solidarity, renewed commitment, and significant development within the larger Hong Kong shipping community.

“The practice of “One Country, Two Systems” principle constitutes a systemic advantage of our nation and presents at the same time a unique opportunity for Hong Kong’s shipping industry. We must adopt a broad and forward-thinking perspective to fully exploit these advantages.

“Our focus must be directed towards significant and practical matters, ensuring effective messaging among the shipping, trade, finance, professional, and educational sectors, as well as with parents and youth. Together, we can support our nation in achieving its aspiration of becoming a robust maritime power and safeguarding our maritime Rights,” Mr Leung concluded.

Chairman of the newly launched HKCoS, Hing Chao, outlined its key objectives: The establishment of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for global trade and shipping, by bringing together key stakeholders along the entire value chain,” he said.

Mr Chao said the establishment of the HKCoS was timely given the many challenges facing the maritime sector including increasingly complex trade relations compounded by geopolitical adversity. Add to this a fast-evolving technology sector, and the urgent need to decarbonise the commercial fleet, an institution such as the HKCoS would be a force for good.



Mr Chao said the development of Hong Kong’s shipping industry has been driven by a synergistic relationship with the finance sector, supplemented by international trade.



In his opening address, fellow founding member Li Lianjun, was able to report that the HKCoS had make extraordinary progress in its efforts to promote and facilitate the growth of the maritime law sector.