2024 October 8 15:28

Panama Canal expects over 225 transits during the 2024-2025 cruise season

The Panama Canal’s 2024-2025 cruise season began on October 7, 2024, with the northbound passage of the passenger vessel Brilliance of the Seas, which is navigating a 15-day itinerary between Los Angeles and New Orleans, according to Panama Canal Authority's release.

This repositioning transit marks the start of more than 225 transits through the Panama Canal expected for this season.

According to Albano G. Aguilar, Specialist in Market Analysis and Forecasting at the Office of Corporate Affairs, “an increase in transits is expected this fiscal year due to the continued demand for vacation experiences, which still shows no signs of slowing down.”

For 2025, global passenger demand is estimated at 6.9%, while the global cruise fleet will increase by 19 for a total of 460 vessels.

“Crossing from one ocean to the other through a fast and safe route like the Panama Canal is also a great attraction for the cruise industry, because of the wonder that our operation represents,” said Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales.

“Last year we served more than 200 cruise ship transits, with tourists from various parts of the world, who included the Canal transit as part of their travel itineraries. We are very excited about the start of this cruise season and the experiences that thousands of tourists will have,” added the Administrator.

This season, as in previous years, major cruise lines such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises, among others, maintain their offering of itineraries for full and partial transits through the Panama Canal.

Smaller cruise ships such as Le Bellot, National Geographic Quest, Star Pride, Wind Star, Viking Mars, among others, are also expected to transit the canal.

During this period, fourteen cruise ships will transit the Panama Canal for the first time, including World Explorer, Sapphire Princess, Le Lyrial, Christina O, Silver Ray, Ocean Explorer, Crown Princess, Queen Anne, Spirit of Adventure, Viking Sea, SH Vega, Seabourn Encore, Grand Princess, and Nieuw Statendam.

Additionally, for this fiscal year, a total of 54 Neopanamax-size passenger ships are expected to transit the Panama Canal, including nine of the largest ships to ever traverse the waterway: the Norwegian Bliss, Joy, and Encore.

Furthermore, the inaugural transits of other Neopanamax-size ships are expected, including the Sapphire Princess, Crown Princess, Queen Anne, Grand Princess, and Nieuw Statendam.

It is worth noting that although some cruise lines modified or cancelled their itineraries, it is estimated that these transits will recover during the upcoming season, especially with the increase in Neopanamax-sized cruises.

During the 2022-2023 cruise season, the Panama Canal registered 210 Panamax and 41 Neopanamax cruise ships transits. For the 2023-2024 season through the month of July, 201 cruise transits have been recorded, 42 passenger ships of Neopanamax dimensions.

The Panama Canal cruise season runs from October to May each year.